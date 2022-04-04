Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.03 Million in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,825,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $6,500,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,062,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE PNC opened at $181.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.14 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.42 and a 200-day moving average of $201.93.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.11.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.