Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.32 Million in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 49,178 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,959,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,971,267,000 after purchasing an additional 393,060 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $910,353,000 after acquiring an additional 606,445 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,615,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,818,000 after acquiring an additional 445,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $44.19 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.43.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.23%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

