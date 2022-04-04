Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.22 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,287 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

NYSE T opened at $23.97 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $171.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

