Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,490 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,306,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,901,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,991,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $986,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,283 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,683,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,219,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $186,897,000 after purchasing an additional 608,421 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.27. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

