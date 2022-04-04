Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 44,119 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of C. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $52.33 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.76 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

