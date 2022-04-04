Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 69.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $82.41 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.46 and its 200 day moving average is $78.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.