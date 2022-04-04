Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.35.

ISRG traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $304.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,917. The stock has a market cap of $109.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.