Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARE. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,487. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $167.73 and a one year high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.40 and a 200-day moving average of $200.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.37%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $1,047,206.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.