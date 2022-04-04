Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.71.

DENN opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $859.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.61. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $19.31.

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.88 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 19.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth $106,008,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,870,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,160 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,201,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Denny’s by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 902,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,742,000 after buying an additional 478,587 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

