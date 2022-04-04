Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $66.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dell Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dell Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.69.

NYSE:DELL opened at $48.80 on Thursday. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $44.47 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard D. Elias sold 67,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $3,696,402.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,226 shares of company stock worth $13,783,489. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,783,000 after buying an additional 3,239,000 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,023,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,083 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,105,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,446,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 809.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,274,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,171 shares in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

