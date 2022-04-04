Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €53.20 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been given a €53.20 ($58.46) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($175.82) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($104.40) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($104.40) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($159.34) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €118.20 ($129.89).

Shares of DHER stock traded up €1.95 ($2.14) on Monday, reaching €41.81 ($45.95). 1,257,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion and a PE ratio of -4.91. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €36.45 ($40.05) and a one year high of €141.95 ($155.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €49.40 and a 200 day moving average price of €86.22.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

