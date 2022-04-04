Degenerator (MEME) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $120,479.00

Degenerator (MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. One Degenerator coin can currently be bought for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.02 or 0.00279896 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013338 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005185 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000720 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00024795 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.84 or 0.00704750 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Degenerator

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

