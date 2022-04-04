DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Market Cap Achieves $6.82 Million

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $6.82 million and approximately $167,064.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001807 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00049606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Coin Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

