DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of DBV Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.08.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

DBVT traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. 2,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,283. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 119,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DBV Technologies by 2,539.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 567,579 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $547,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 32.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBV Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.