Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target Raised to €12.55 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to €12.55 ($13.79) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DVDCF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.19) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.30 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.56.

Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32. Davide Campari-Milano has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

