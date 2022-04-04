Datto (NYSE:MSP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datto presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.63.

Shares of MSP traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.60. The company had a trading volume of 31,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,062. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55. Datto has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 90.10, a P/E/G ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.16 million. Research analysts forecast that Datto will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datto news, CTO Robert Raymond Petrocelli sold 72,496 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $1,723,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William Severance sold 1,652 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $44,620.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,019 shares of company stock valued at $3,858,490 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after acquiring an additional 80,884 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 817,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after acquiring an additional 123,133 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datto by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 33,406 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Datto during the fourth quarter valued at $952,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

