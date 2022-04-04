Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Market Capitalization Achieves $272,195.04

Datamine FLUX (FLUX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $272,195.04 and approximately $11,752.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00049703 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,484.77 or 0.07579430 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,884.40 or 0.99799297 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00047591 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,172,846 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine FLUX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine FLUX using one of the exchanges listed above.

