Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.85.

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $45.10 on Thursday. Daqo New Energy has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.40). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 48.35%. The business had revenue of $395.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 17.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 117,740 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,564,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 2,904.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 312,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,807,000 after purchasing an additional 302,003 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

