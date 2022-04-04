Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Releases Earnings Results

Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$0.47 million for the quarter.

Shares of CYM traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.75. 55,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.42, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.62. Cymat Technologies has a 52-week low of C$0.45 and a 52-week high of C$1.05. The company has a market cap of C$39.88 million and a P/E ratio of -13.89.

Cymat Technologies Company Profile

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam products worldwide. It provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and automotive and blast mitigation products under the SmartMetal brand name. It serves defense and military, automotive and transportation, architectural, and other application.

