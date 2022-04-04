CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberOptics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBE opened at $39.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.05. CyberOptics has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

CyberOptics ( NASDAQ:CYBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. CyberOptics had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $22.08 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CyberOptics will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CyberOptics news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $171,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBE. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in CyberOptics by 328.1% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 499,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,204,000 after buying an additional 382,451 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,845,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in CyberOptics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 62,393 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

