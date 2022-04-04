CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CYBR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $184.50.

Shares of CYBR opened at $169.98 on Thursday. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

