CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CVS. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.95.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $101.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $73.30 and a 12-month high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.18 and its 200-day moving average is $97.80.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.91%.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 153,834 shares of company stock valued at $16,625,801 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after buying an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 31.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 44.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the third quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.