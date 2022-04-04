Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CMLS. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cumulus Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.67.

CMLS opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $205.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,022,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,229 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

