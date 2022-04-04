Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) COO Jennifer Rumsey Sells 420 Shares

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $87,532.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $5.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.78. 6,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,254. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.22. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.50 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.67.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

