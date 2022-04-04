CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) PT Raised to $58.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CUBE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

CUBE opened at $53.27 on Monday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.10.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. BOKF NA purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 84.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,280,000 after acquiring an additional 61,475 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 63.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 13.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 298,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

