CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) vs. Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Critical Analysis

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

86.6% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and Simon Property Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CT Real Estate Investment Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20 Simon Property Group 0 5 11 0 2.69

CT Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $18.40, indicating a potential upside of 27.07%. Simon Property Group has a consensus price target of $160.63, indicating a potential upside of 19.73%. Given CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CT Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Simon Property Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CT Real Estate Investment Trust and Simon Property Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CT Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Simon Property Group $5.12 billion 8.62 $2.25 billion $6.84 19.61

Simon Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than CT Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares CT Real Estate Investment Trust and Simon Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CT Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Simon Property Group 43.97% 58.02% 6.26%

Summary

Simon Property Group beats CT Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated and closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Financial Services, and CT REIT. The Retail segment consists of the businesses operated under CTC’s retail banners including Canadian Tire, SportChek, Mark’s, PartSource, Helly Hansen and Party City, and petroleum. The Financial Services segment offers financial and other ancillary products and services including triangle-branded consumer credit cards, in-store financing, insurance products, and retail and broker deposits. The company was founded on July 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.