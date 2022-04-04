CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives $38.55 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.55.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSX. TD Securities dropped their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC raised its position in CSX by 3.0% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in CSX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.34. 465,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,470,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CSX has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

