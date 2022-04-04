Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stake Reduced by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crocs by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth $6,457,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $18,129,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Crocs by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, David J Yvars Group boosted its position in Crocs by 491.8% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 507,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,227,000 after acquiring an additional 421,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.44.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.35 per share, with a total value of $1,066,940.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,893,168.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $75.73 on Monday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.13.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

