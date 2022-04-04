Critical Contrast: Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE) & Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF)

Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE – Get Rating) and Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Groove Botanicals and Advantage Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A Advantage Energy 94.29% 9.19% 6.33%

Groove Botanicals has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Energy has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Advantage Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.1% of Groove Botanicals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Groove Botanicals and Advantage Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Advantage Energy $392.56 million 3.48 $328.35 million $1.64 4.37

Advantage Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Groove Botanicals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Groove Botanicals and Advantage Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Groove Botanicals 0 0 0 0 N/A Advantage Energy 0 1 7 0 2.88

Advantage Energy has a consensus target price of $10.53, suggesting a potential upside of 47.04%. Given Advantage Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Advantage Energy is more favorable than Groove Botanicals.

Summary

Advantage Energy beats Groove Botanicals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Groove Botanicals (Get Rating)

Groove Botanicals, Inc. provides consumer health products. It intends to develop cannabidiol skin care products. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc. in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Advantage Energy (Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

