Critical Comparison: Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) vs. FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF)

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) and Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FG Financial Group and Heritage Insurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG Financial Group $5.60 million 2.91 -$22.46 million N/A N/A Heritage Insurance $631.56 million 0.29 -$74.73 million ($2.71) -2.53

FG Financial Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Heritage Insurance.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.4% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of Heritage Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Heritage Insurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FG Financial Group and Heritage Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG Financial Group N/A -26.27% -11.01% Heritage Insurance -11.83% -3.56% -0.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for FG Financial Group and Heritage Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Insurance 0 0 2 0 3.00

Heritage Insurance has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.18%. Given Heritage Insurance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Insurance is more favorable than FG Financial Group.

Risk & Volatility

FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Insurance has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heritage Insurance beats FG Financial Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FG Financial Group (Get Rating)

FG Financial Group, Inc. engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

About Heritage Insurance (Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

