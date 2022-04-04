Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWEGF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

OTCMKTS CWEGF traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 119,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,532. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

