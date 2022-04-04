Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 61,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,800. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $552.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 88.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crescent Capital BDC news, Director Raymond Barrios purchased 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $50,111.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 32,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $588,467.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 49,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 14.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

