Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

Shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock remained flat at $$3.07 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 213,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,768. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $3.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIK. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 26.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

