Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $444.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $433.20.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock opened at $549.72 on Thursday. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $352.10 and a fifty-two week high of $703.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 39.04 and a quick ratio of 39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $527.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $594.30.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.75 by ($0.49). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 38.72%. The company had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 50.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,474,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9,151.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2,584.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,471,000 after acquiring an additional 46,832 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

