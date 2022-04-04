Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Receives $30.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

CVLG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stephens cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLG. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVLG opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $345.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.54. Covenant Logistics Group has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $294.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.00 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.98%.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

