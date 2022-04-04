Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.150-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $836 million-$840 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $877.51 million.Coupa Software also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.030-$0.060 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $102.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.59. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $64.79 and a 52-week high of $283.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COUP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.29.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $89,072.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total value of $106,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,373 shares of company stock worth $1,524,283. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $18,850,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.