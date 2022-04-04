Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COUP. Oppenheimer downgraded Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $155.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.29.

Shares of COUP opened at $102.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.59. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $64.79 and a twelve month high of $283.38.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Michelle Brennan purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total value of $106,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,373 shares of company stock worth $1,524,283 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Coupa Software by 15.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Coupa Software by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the third quarter worth approximately $624,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 61.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after buying an additional 19,296 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

