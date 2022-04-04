Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $190.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $191.00 million and the lowest is $189.64 million. Coupa Software posted sales of $166.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year sales of $838.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $838.00 million to $840.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $972.22 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

COUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $325.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $89,072.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $292,398.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,373 shares of company stock worth $1,524,283 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 15.0% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 16,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter worth about $624,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 61.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after buying an additional 19,296 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $102.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.59. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $64.79 and a 1 year high of $283.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

About Coupa Software (Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coupa Software (COUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.