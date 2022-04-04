Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD opened at $301.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.92. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.40 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. OTR Global upgraded Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.83.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

