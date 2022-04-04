Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on COST. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $553.32.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $575.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.85. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $356.84 and a 12-month high of $586.32. The company has a market capitalization of $255.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,568 shares of company stock worth $4,037,777 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.