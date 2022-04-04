Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Costamare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costamare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Costamare stock opened at $17.13 on Thursday. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Costamare had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 54.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Costamare will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 14.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Costamare by 199.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 598,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 398,311 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,614 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after buying an additional 301,409 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 2,065.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 300,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 286,534 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Costamare during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,584,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,473,000. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

