Corning (NYSE:GLW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GLW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.39. The company had a trading volume of 53,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,139,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. Corning has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $46.82.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 878,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,705,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 55,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 271,046 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,091,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.