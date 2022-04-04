Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Holdings Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,362 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Corning worth $16,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $36.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.10%.

About Corning (Get Rating)

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.