CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $7.75.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.
