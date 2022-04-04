CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $7.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter valued at $326,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 29.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 19.2% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission, and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

