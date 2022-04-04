Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Core & Main from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Core & Main from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Core & Main stock opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $32.54.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Core & Main will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

