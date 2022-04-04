Contrasting Reelcause (OTCMKTS:RCIT) and Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Reelcause (OTCMKTS:RCIT – Get Rating) and Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Reelcause and Ouster, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reelcause 0 0 0 0 N/A Ouster 0 0 5 0 3.00

Ouster has a consensus price target of $12.80, indicating a potential upside of 189.59%. Given Ouster’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ouster is more favorable than Reelcause.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reelcause and Ouster’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reelcause N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ouster $33.58 million 22.74 -$93.98 million ($0.84) -5.26

Reelcause has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ouster.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.0% of Ouster shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Reelcause has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ouster has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Reelcause and Ouster’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reelcause N/A N/A N/A Ouster -279.89% -38.56% -32.59%

Summary

Ouster beats Reelcause on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reelcause (Get Rating)

Reelcause, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of renewable energy products. Its products include general industrial machinery and equipment. The firm focuses on commercializing patented technology related to new renewable energy projects. Its patents are used for a product that produces energy using water. The company was founded by Jian Liang Shi in 1990 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Ouster (Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

