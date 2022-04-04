Contrasting Honest (HNST) & Its Peers

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Honest to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Honest alerts:

This table compares Honest and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Honest $318.64 million -$38.68 million -10.74 Honest Competitors $16.58 billion $903.15 million -4.63

Honest’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Honest. Honest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Honest and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honest -12.14% -96.90% -14.76% Honest Competitors -8.34% -26.74% -4.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Honest and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honest 1 3 5 0 2.44 Honest Competitors 284 1250 3353 62 2.65

Honest presently has a consensus target price of $9.78, indicating a potential upside of 98.00%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 33.74%. Given Honest’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Honest is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.2% of Honest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Honest peers beat Honest on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Honest (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.