Contrasting Harbor Custom Development (HCDI) and Its Peers

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) is one of 21 public companies in the “Operative builders” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Harbor Custom Development to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Harbor Custom Development and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Custom Development 12.24% 27.49% 7.64% Harbor Custom Development Competitors 10.82% 143.51% 11.46%

Harbor Custom Development has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harbor Custom Development’s peers have a beta of 2.40, indicating that their average stock price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of Harbor Custom Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Harbor Custom Development shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Operative builders” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harbor Custom Development and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Custom Development $72.35 million $8.86 million 7.55 Harbor Custom Development Competitors $5.49 billion $684.36 million 7.52

Harbor Custom Development’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Harbor Custom Development. Harbor Custom Development is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Harbor Custom Development and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Custom Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Harbor Custom Development Competitors 386 1507 1365 89 2.35

As a group, “Operative builders” companies have a potential upside of 19.80%. Given Harbor Custom Development’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Harbor Custom Development has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Harbor Custom Development peers beat Harbor Custom Development on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region; Austin, Texas; Sacramento, California; and Punta Gorda, Florida. The company is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sale, and management of various residential projects. It undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. The company was formerly known as Harbor Custom Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Harbor Custom Development, Inc. in August 2019. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gig Harbor, Washington.

