Contrasting Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) and Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE)

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) and Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Brixmor Property Group and Paramount Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brixmor Property Group 0 5 6 0 2.55 Paramount Group 2 1 2 0 2.00

Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus price target of $27.45, suggesting a potential upside of 7.75%. Paramount Group has a consensus price target of $11.20, suggesting a potential upside of 2.75%. Given Brixmor Property Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Brixmor Property Group is more favorable than Paramount Group.

Dividends

Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Paramount Group pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Brixmor Property Group pays out 106.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Paramount Group pays out -344.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brixmor Property Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Paramount Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Group has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and Paramount Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brixmor Property Group $1.15 billion 6.59 $270.19 million $0.90 28.31 Paramount Group $726.79 million 3.29 -$20.35 million ($0.09) -121.10

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Paramount Group. Paramount Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brixmor Property Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and Paramount Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brixmor Property Group 23.45% 10.02% 3.24% Paramount Group -2.80% -0.45% -0.24%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Paramount Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Paramount Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats Paramount Group on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Paramount Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

