Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNTB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Connect Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Connect Biopharma from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTB opened at $3.05 on Friday. Connect Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNTB. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Connect Biopharma by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

